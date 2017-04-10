Premier League Roundup: Ryan Sessegnon expected to join Liverpool

Liverpool are expected to sign a left back at the end of this season and it seems that Klopp has identified Ryan Sessegnon as a priority target.
According to the ever-reliable Paul Joyce from The Times, the player is expected to join Liverpool this summer and is seen as a future prospect. During the web chat, Joyce also claimed that Sessegnon turns 17 in May and will be eligible to sign a professional contract with the Reds.
The highly talented Fulham defender is being monitored by several European heavyweights and if Liverpool do manage to land him, it could prove to be a significant coup for them in future.
Sessegnon has made 22 appearances in the Championship this season.
In other news, Juventus are close to signing the Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado permanently.
Calciomercato are reporting that the Chelsea transfer could be completed for a fee of €25 million. However, it is important to note that the deal is far from complete and both clubs need to agree on some more details before the transfer can be completed.
Cuadrado has been a hit in the Serie A since joining the Italian champions on loan. Considering his problems at Chelsea, it would be wise for all parties to agree on a permanent move.