Premier League Roundup: Latest on Antoine Griezmann, van Dijk and Naby Keita

Premier League clubs are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2017/18 season and most clubs have already identified their priority targets for this summer transfer window.
The likes of Manchester United and Liverpool are expected to spend heavily in order to challenge Chelsea next season and here at Sportslens, we look at some of the players they have been linked with.
Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United
The Atletico Madrid forward has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a while now.
Apparently, Jose Mourinho is keen on adding the Frenchman to his side and Independent are reporting that Manchester United are confident of signing Griezmann by the end of June. The Red Devils have qualified for the Champions League by winning the Europa League and Mourinho believes that European qualification will clinch the deal for his side.
The report adds that Manchester United are expected to spend £85m on the Atletico Madrid star. Furthermore, Independent also claims that the Red Devils have already agreed a ‘hugely persuasive’ financial package with the player’s representatives back in January.
Also, Griezmann’s commercial partners are so confident about the transfer that they have started making plans for new advertisements.
Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool
Liverpool have been linked with the Leipzig midfielder over the last few weeks and the reputed Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio is now reporting that the Reds are willing to smash their transfer record to land the Bundesliga midfielder.
The Anfield outfit have missed a combative presence at the heart of their midfield for a while now and Keita would be the ideal addition.
The young midfielder is rated as one of the best players in Germany right now and his playing style would suit the Premier League as well.
Meanwhile, Liverpool want to add to their defence as well and have identified the Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk as a priority target.
The Dutchman is one of the best centre-backs around and would be a massive upgrade on the likes of Lovren and Klavan.
Di Marzio claims that Liverpool are not worried about their combined price tag of £100m and they are confident of sealing the deal this summer.