Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday hoping to put a difficult summer firmly behind them.
A lack of investment in the playing squad has riled manager Rafa Benitez, leading to the club’s fans once again voicing their displeasure over Mike Ashley’s ownership.
Spurs have also failed to strengthen their squad this summer and they could find it difficult to repeat last season’s third place finish this term.
Goals by Dele Alli and Ben Davies handed Spurs a 2-0 victory at St James Park in the corresponding fixture back in August 2017.
The London club also recorded a 1-0 win at Wembley Stadium later in the season and they should pick up three points this weekend.
Newcastle are priced at 5/2 to win the game, with Spurs available at 11/10 and the draw on offer at 12/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
TEAM NEWS:
Here’s how Newcastle United will line up against @SpursOfficial at St. James’ Park this afternoon. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/yvpBAKlWAq
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 11, 2018
#THFC: Lloris (C), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Lucas, Kane.
#THFC: Lloris (C), Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Lucas, Kane.
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 11, 2018
