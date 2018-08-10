Liverpool vs West Ham United injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Liverpool host West Ham United on Sunday aiming to get their Premier League season off to a winning start.
The Reds have splashed out over £175 million on new players this summer, sparking plenty of talk that the club can mount a serious title challenge.
Manager Jurgen Klopp is sweating on the fitness of midfielder Fabinho ahead of the game, with the £43m signing from Monaco struggling with a muscle problem.
Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan and Joel Matip are defensive doubts, meaning Joe Gomez is likely to partner Virgil van Dijk at centre-half.
Jack Wilshere is expected to start his first Premier League game for West Ham, but Andy Carroll, Winston Reid and Manuel Lanzini are all on the sidelines.
New signings Lukasz Fabianski and Felipe Anderson are also expected to be handed a start for the visitors.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Liverpool: Alisson, Clyne, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
West Ham: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Wilshere, Anderson, Antonio, Arnautovic.
Odds: Liverpool 1/4, West Ham 10/1, Draw 5/1.
.