Blog Competitions English Premier League Liverpool vs West Ham United confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool vs West Ham United confirmed starting line-ups

12 August, 2018 English Premier League, Liverpool, West Ham


Liverpool kick-off their Premier League season against West Ham United on Sunday with high hopes that they can challenge for the title this term.

Watch Liverpool v West Ham United and more Premier League football this season with Sky Sports. Click here to upgrade to all Sky Sports channels for £20 per month.

The Reds have splashed the cash this summer, spending over £175 million as they bid to close the gap on champions Manchester City.

New West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has also been busy in the transfer market and his much-changed squad could be a good bet to finish in the top 10 this season.

Liverpool did the double over West Ham last season, winning 4-1 at the London Stadium and by the same scoreline at home.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last four outings against the London side and are long odds-on to win this weekend.

Liverpool are priced at 1/4 to win the game, with West Ham on offer at 10/1 and the draw available at 5/1.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Watch Liverpool v West Ham United and more Premier League football this season with Sky Sports. Click here to upgrade to all Sky Sports channels for £20 per month.

Laurie Dalrymple praises Molineux atmosphere during Wolves vs Everton

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).