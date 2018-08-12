Liverpool vs West Ham United confirmed starting line-ups

Liverpool kick-off their Premier League season against West Ham United on Sunday with high hopes that they can challenge for the title this term.
The Reds have splashed the cash this summer, spending over £175 million as they bid to close the gap on champions Manchester City.
New West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has also been busy in the transfer market and his much-changed squad could be a good bet to finish in the top 10 this season.
Liverpool did the double over West Ham last season, winning 4-1 at the London Stadium and by the same scoreline at home.
The Reds are unbeaten in their last four outings against the London side and are long odds-on to win this weekend.
Liverpool are priced at 1/4 to win the game, with West Ham on offer at 10/1 and the draw available at 5/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Our first @premierleague line-up of the 18/19 season. #PL debuts for Alisson and Keïta…#LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/dQ8NUxdwzN
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 12, 2018
5️⃣ new signings in our starting line-up! pic.twitter.com/2A8WR21Xo2
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) August 12, 2018
