Premier League – Game Week 19 Betting Tips and Predictions

After seven correct predictions in 10 matches during game week 18, I return to give my tips for the next round of Premier League fixtures. We have some great games to look forward to in game week 19, such as Liverpool vs. Manchester City and Watford vs. Tottenham.
Hull vs. Everton – 30th December – 20:00
Hull still sit at the bottom of the Premier League leading up to game week 19. They can count themselves unlucky to be there, though. They have performed well in recent weeks but have failed to deliver positive results. Their match against Manchester City last week was probably the most undeserved 3-0 defeat in Premier League history. They matched Guardiola’s men for 70 minutes but just fell short at the final hurdle. Play like they did last week, and I think they have a good chance against Everton here.
Everton went to the King Power Stadium last weekend and got a good win against struggling Leicester City. I don’t know what to make of Ronald Koeman’s team this season. They are incredibly inconsistent. One week, they can look like a top four team. Then the next, look rather mediocre. They should be confident of winning here. It would be their third win in 4 games, which would give the Toffees some much-needed consistency.
Prediction: Hull 1-2 Everton
Burnley vs. Sunderland – 31st December – 15:00
Burnley continued their great home form last week with a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough. Their form at Turf Moor is the only thing keeping them out of the relegation zone. They desperately need that to continue here.
Another away defeat to Manchester United in their last game means Sunderland have lost 6 of their last seven away matches. If they want to stay on the positive side of the relegation battle, they have to get a result here. I’m not sure they have the firepower to do it, though. If Defoe isn’t on form, Sunderland will lose.
Prediction: Burnley 2-1 Sunderland
Chelsea vs. Stoke – 31st December – 15:00
Chelsea are simply on fire. Antonio Conte has turned them into a top side. Their goalkeeper and back four have been consistently reliable, keeping 11 clean sheets so far. Along with this, Hazard, Diego Costa and Pedro have been relentless in attack, with Chelsea scoring 38 goals in 18 games. They got another comfortable win in their last game, beating Bournemouth 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. I can’t see their winning streak ending anytime soon. They will make it 13 wins in a row here against an average Stoke side.
Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Stoke
Leicester vs. West Ham – 31st December – 15:00
Another home loss to Everton last week made relegation a full reality for Leicester. Everyone is saying their squad is too talented to go down, but I disagree. They just aren’t picking up points, only winning once in 11 league games. With Jamie Vardy still out for this one, I can’t see them getting 3 points. Without him, their threat on the counter-attack decreases. Last season, that was their main way of winning football matches.
West Ham looked good in their last game against Swansea. It was probably their best performance of the season so far. That 4-1 victory made it three triumphs in a row for the Hammers. Their season seems to be turning around, and they always look dangerous with Andy Carroll on the pitch. I think Carroll and Co can take advantage of Leicester’s leaky defence in game week 19. West Ham should make it four in a row.
Prediction: Leicester 1-3 West Ham
Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough – 31st December – 15:00
Aside from Chelsea, the most in-form team in the Premier League right now is Manchester United. They are unbeaten in 13 games and have won 5 in a row. In game week 18 they easily beat an average Sunderland side 3-1 at Old Trafford. Ibrahimovic carried on his impressive scoring streak with a composed finish. The Swede has now scored in 3 straight games and has 12 in the league this season. He will be a significant threat to Middlesbrough here in game week 19.
Middlesbrough are going about their business very quietly in the league this season. They sit just above the relegation zone and are picking up steady points. However, they lost to relegation rivals Burnley last week. This defeat will have knocked their confidence for this match. Aitor Karanka’s men have only scored seven goals away from home this season. I simply don’t think they have enough in attack to threaten Manchester United here.
Prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Middlesbrough
Southampton vs. West Brom – 31st December – 15:00
After Southampton had gone 1-0 up in the 1st minute against Spurs on Wednesday night, I was expecting them to go and win the game. However, after a promising first 20 minutes, the Saints disappointed. At times, Spurs made them look weak and ended up winning the game 4-1. Southampton’s confidence will be poor going into this one.
With Charlie Austin and Nathan Redmond both out for Southampton, they lack some important attacking threat. West Brom are a good defensive side. Tony Pulis knows how to set his team up to keep clean sheets and get positive results. I think the Saints will struggle to break West Brom down here in game week 19. I am backing the Baggies to get at least a point.
Prediction: Southampton 1-1 West Brom
Swansea vs. Bournemouth – 31st December – 15:00
This is the hardest game to predict of game week 19. Swansea have sacked their manager Bob Bradley after just 11 games in charge. It is clear that the club is a mess at the moment, and it looks like the Swans are heading back down to the Championship. Will Gylfi Sigurdsson and Co kick on after Bradley’s sacking? Or will the low morale around the Liberty Stadium continue? At the moment, it is hard to tell. Bournemouth will present a challenge, though. This will not be easy for the Swans.
Eddie Howe will set up his team to go for the 3 points here. With young, energetic players at his disposal, Bournemouth will work hard to press Swansea, and make it difficult for the struggling side to settle. I think Bournemouth can get something out of this game, and carry on their good run in the league.
Prediction: Swansea 1-2 Bournemouth
Liverpool vs. Manchester City – 31st December – 17:30
This is the biggest game of the weekend by far. 2nd meet 3rd at Anfield and both teams will want to win this to keep up with Chelsea.
Liverpool were rampant again in game week 18, beating Stoke 4-1 at Anfield. That was their third win in a row, and after their slip-up against Bournemouth a few weeks ago, Jurgen Klopp’s men are looking ruthless again. In attack, they are very dangerous, and there is no doubt that they will cause Manchester City problems.
I’ve been disappointed by Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. They haven’t got going, and I expected a lot more from them, considering how talented their squad is. Last week, Hull matched them quite easily for 70 minutes, and City were very lucky to win by such a large margin. In defence, they look shaky. They will struggle against Liverpool’s extremely dangerous attack.
Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City
Watford vs. Tottenham – 1st January – 13:30
Watford drew against Crystal Palace in an evenly matched game last week. They are a solid side, and will easily stay up this season. I wasn’t too impressed with them against Palace, however. I thought they lacked attacking threat and were sometimes complacent defensively. They switched off for Cabaye’s goal and an error allowed Christian Benteke through to win a penalty. They can maybe get away with this against Crystal Palace, but do this against Spurs, and they’ll get punished.
Tottenham showed great character to come from behind to beat Southampton 4-1 on Wednesday evening. They have shown their top four credentials in recent weeks, winning three games in a row. Dele Alli and Harry Kane looked so dangerous against Southampton and will cause Watford so many problems here. Play like they did last week, and Spurs shouldn’t have any problems seeing off Watford in game week 19.
Prediction: Watford 0-2 Tottenham
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace – 1st January – 16:00
I don’t know what to make of Arsenal. They’ve looked quite poor in recent weeks. Against West Brom at home in game week 18, they had to rely on Olivier Giroud to score the winning goal in the 87th minute. Arsene Wenger’s side look a bit clueless and sometimes struggle to break teams down. You can’t back against them here, though. They usually do it the hard way, but the Gunners often get the job done.
Crystal Palace’s first game under Sam Allardyce could have gone better. They got a 1-1 draw against Watford, but they probably deserved to win the match. There’s no reason why they can’t get a result against Arsenal. Palace have some great attacking talent in Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke. They will have chances here, it just depends whether they take them.
Prediction: Arsenal 3-2 Crystal Palace