Arsenal vs Manchester City confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday hoping to make a winning start under new manager Unai Emery.
The former Paris Saint-Germain boss has been busy reshaping the squad following Arsene Wenger’s departure, but he faces a tough opening game against the reigning champions.
City won the title by a 19-point margin last term and they are strongly fancied to retain their crown this time around.
Pep Guardiola’s side did the double over Arsenal last season, winning 3-1 at home and 3-0 on the road.
The Gunners haven’t between City in the league since a 2-1 success back in December 2015.
Petr Cech is preferred to Bernd Leno in goal for the home side, while Kevin De Bruyne has been left out of the starting XI by City boss Pep Guardiola.
Arsenal are priced 13/5 to win the game, with City available at 10/11. The draw is on offer at 14/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
📋 Here's our team news…
🔴 This is @UnaiEmery_'s first @PremierLeague teamsheet#ARSMCI
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 12, 2018
Your Champions' line-up! 🙌
City XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho (C), Gündogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling, Agüero
Subs | Bravo, Kompany, De Bruyne, Sané, Otamendi, Jesus, Foden
Presented by @haysworldwide. #afcvcity #mancity
— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 12, 2018
