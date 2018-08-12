Blog Competitions English Premier League Arsenal vs Manchester City confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal vs Manchester City confirmed starting line-ups

12 August, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Manchester City


Arsenal face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday hoping to make a winning start under new manager Unai Emery.

Watch Arsenal v Manchester City and more Premier League football this season with Sky Sports. Click here to upgrade to all Sky Sports channels for £20 per month.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss has been busy reshaping the squad following Arsene Wenger’s departure, but he faces a tough opening game against the reigning champions.

City won the title by a 19-point margin last term and they are strongly fancied to retain their crown this time around.

Pep Guardiola’s side did the double over Arsenal last season, winning 3-1 at home and 3-0 on the road.

The Gunners haven’t between City in the league since a 2-1 success back in December 2015.

Petr Cech is preferred to Bernd Leno in goal for the home side, while Kevin De Bruyne has been left out of the starting XI by City boss Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal are priced 13/5 to win the game, with City available at 10/11. The draw is on offer at 14/5.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Watch Arsenal v Manchester City and more Premier League football this season with Sky Sports. Click here to upgrade to all Sky Sports channels for £20 per month.

Liverpool fans react as they start new season with 4-0 win over West Ham
Liverpool vs West Ham United confirmed starting line-ups

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).