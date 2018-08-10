Arsenal vs Manchester City injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Arsenal kick-off their Premier League campaign on Sunday with a tough test at home to champions Manchester City.
New manager Unai Emery will be eager to get off to a winning start at the Emirates Stadium, but he has a few injury concerns to contend with ahead of the game.
Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac are both out injured, meaning Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to start at left-back.
Laurent Koscielny is continuing his rehabilitation on his injured achilles, but Aaron Ramsey could return after battling back from a calf problem.
City are expected to be without Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Raheem Sterling following their World Cup exploits.
John Stones could be handed a start ahead of Aymeric Laporte.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.
Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Kompany, Mendy, Fernandinho, B. Silva, Foden, Mahrez, Sane, Aguero.
Odds: Arsenal 13/5, Man City 10/11, Draw 14/5.