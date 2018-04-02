Predicted Wolves starting XI vs Hull City

Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking for their fourth victory in a row when they take on Hull City at Molineux on Tuesday.
Wolves have a huge 13-point advantage over third placed Fulham, and with only seven games to go, they are looking all set to get promoted to the Premier League.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s side has been superb this season. Their 2-1 win against Middlesbrough in the last match at the Riverside stadium was far from convincing but they showed great character in grinding out a result even in tough circumstances.
Wolves were down to nine men after Ruben Neves and Matt Doherty were sent off but the defence stood resolute to see off the challenge from Boro.
Nuno will be forced to make two changes to the side. Alfred N’Diaye should come in in place of Neves, while young left-back Ruben Vinagre should replace Doherty.
Diogo Jota missed the last game due to injury and in all probability will miss this tie against Hull City as well.
Wolves predicted starting XI (3-4-3): Ruddy, Boly, Coady, Bennett, Douglas, N’Diaye, Saiss, Vinagre, Cavaleiro, Afobe, Costa.