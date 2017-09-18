West Ham United host Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup this week and the Hammers will be looking to qualify for the next round of the competition with a win tomorrow.
The Hammers were quite impressive against Cheltenham in the last round and they will be confident of securing a win against the Championship outfit as well.
Slaven Bilic is under a lot of pressure after a poor start to the season and the Croatian will not risk an upset here. He is likely to field a relatively strong starting lineup against Bolton tomorrow.
West Ham were held to a 0-0 draw against West Brom at the weekend and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways.
The home side have enough firepower to punish a substandard Bolton side and it will be interesting to see whether the players can motivate themselves for a game like this.
Slaven Bilic is likely to be without the services of Mark Noble, Edmilson Fernandes or Manuel Lanzini due to injuries. Meanwhile, James Collins is still recovering and is lacking in match fitness.
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup vs Bolton Wanderers (4-4-2): Adrian; Byram, Ogbonna, Reid, Masuaku; Ayew, Rice, Kouyate, Arnautovic; Chicharito, Sakho