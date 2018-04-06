Predicted West Ham starting line-up vs Chelsea

West Ham will travel to Stamford Bridge to face London rivals Chelsea in a crucial Premier League clash on Sunday.
The Hammers returned to winning ways after earning an emphatic 3-0 win against Southampton in their last match, and should they get a positive result from this fixture it will only boost their hopes of Premier League survival.
West Ham have managed only two wins in their 16 away games so far, losing nine of them, but this is probably the best time to face Chelsea.
The Blues are out of form at the moment, having lost three of their last four Premier League games. It is their inconsistent league form that has seen them drop out of the top four, and West Ham could fancy their chances here.
In their previous match, Chelsea lost 3-1 against their London rivals Tottenham, and West Ham will head into this match feeling they can strike a hammer blow too.
Moyes has revealed in the press conference that Michail Antonio will be needing operation, and that he won’t be taking any further part for the rest of the season.
Manuel Lanzini could be back in action, but the Argentine is suffering a medical ligament injury, and is a doubtful for the match as well.
Predicted West Ham starting XI: Hart, Rice, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Zabaleta, Kouyaté, Noble, Masuaku, Mario, Arnautovic, Hernandez.