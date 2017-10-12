Tottenham host Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend and the home side will be looking to continue their impressive run of form with another win.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men have won their last four matches in all competitions and they will be confident of securing the three points here. Spurs have struggled at Wembley but the game against Bournemouth should be quite straightforward for them.
Eddie Howe’s men were beaten 3-0 during their last visit to North London and they will be severe underdogs here as well. Furthermore, the Cherries have a very poor record against Spurs. They have conceded seven goals against Spurs in the last two meetings and have failed to score even once.
Spurs have won just two of their five competitive matches at Wembley this season and they will be looking to improve that record now.
As far as the team news is concerned, Erik Lamela, Danny Rose, Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele will all miss out for the home side due to injury.
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup vs Bournemouth (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez; Davies, Winks, Dier, Trippier; Alli, Eriksen; Kane