Tottenham host Barnsley in the third round of the Carabao Cup tonight and the Londoners will be hoping to get back to winning ways.
They were held to a 0-0 draw against Swansea at the weekend and the fans will be expecting a response from the players here.
Spurs will want to win a trophy this season and the Carabao Cup could be their best shot. United and City are favourites for the League title and Spurs are simply not ready to challenge for the Champions League.
Mauricio Pochettino is likely to rotate his starting lineup for his game and he might rest key players like Harry Kane. New signing Fernando Llorente is good enough to make a major impact against teams like Barnsley.
Winks, N’Koudou, Sissoko, Foyth, Walker-Peters and Vorm are likely to come in as well.
Spurs have been very hard to beat over the last few matches and their only defeat was against Chelsea back in August. They are firm favourites to win this one and Barnsley are likely to be on the receiving end of a thrashing.
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup vs Barnsley (4-2-3-1): Vorm; Trippier, Sanchez, Foyth, Walker-Peters; Dier, Winks; Sissoko, Alli, N’Koudou; Llorente