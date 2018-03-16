Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting XI vs Swansea

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Wales to face an in-form Swansea City in the FA Cup Quarter final clash at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.
The Swans are in flying form at the moment, having lost just one of their last 14 competitive matches at the Liberty Stadium.
They have won their last seven home matches and therefore the game is expected to be a cracker. Spurs are heading into the game on the back of a 4-1 win against Bournemouth, and after crushing out of the Champions League, the FA Cup remains the only silverware they can aim for.
The big news heading into this weekend is of course the injury of Harry Kane. The England international has suffered an ankle ligament injury and will be without action for nearly a month.
Kane has scored 35 goals in all competitions for Spurs this season, and it remains to be seen how Mauricio Pochettino sets up his team without the talisman striker.
Spurs have enough depth and quality in the side, and Pochettino could be making as many as eight changes to the side that played against Bournemouth.
Predicted Tottenham starting XI: Vorm, Davies, Vertonghen, Foyth, Trippier, Wanyama, Dier, Son, Eriksen, Lamela, Moura