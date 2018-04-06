Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up vs Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to maintain their impressive form when they face Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday at the bet365 stadium.
Spurs have been in fine form since the turn of the year, and are yet to suffer a defeat in the Premier League in 2018.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side are on a five-match winning run in the Premier League, and will be looking to continue that when they travel to Stoke this weekend.
Spurs find themselves in the fourth position, two points behind Liverpool, but they have a game in hand.
Stoke City are struggling badly in the league and are 19th in the Premier League table. Furthermore, they have lost their last three matches in the Premier League, and face an uphill task to get a positive result against Spurs.
The north London club have an impressive record against Stoke City, having scored at least four goals in their last four matches in all competitions.
Harry Kane returned to action last week against Chelsea, and could be in contention to lead the forward line on Saturday.
Predicted Tottenham starting XI: Lloris, Davies, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Trippier, Dembele, Dier, Eriksen, Alli, Heung-Min Son, Kane.