Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup vs Crystal Palace & Injury Updates

Manchester City host Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend and Pep Guardiola will be looking for another thumping win.
The Etihad outfit are in superb form right now and they have scored 11 goals without reply in their last two league games. They will be up against a side that has lost all of their five Premier League games so far and have failed to score a single goal.
Manchester City are second in the table right now and they will be looking to secure the top spot with a big win. Considering the form Palace are in, this could turn out to be another embarrassing outing for the Londoners.
The home side will have most of their key players fit and ready for this one. Guardiola should be able to field a very strong starting lineup against Palace.
Ilkay Gundogan was forced off during the midweek and is a doubt for this game. The only other worry is Vincent Kompany. The Belgian is also a doubt with a calf problem.
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup vs Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Mendy; Silva, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Jesus, Aguero, Sterling