Predicted Leeds United starting XI vs Sunderland

Leeds United will take on relegation threatened Sunderland in their upcoming Championship clash on Saturday at Elland Road.
Paul Heckingbottom has found life harder at Leeds since taking charge at the club, with the Whites managing only two wins under his management.
In fact, since the turn of the year, Leeds have managed only two wins in the Championship, and as a result they find themselves in 13th position in the table.
With nothing left to play for, this is probably the best time for Heckingbottom to blood young players from the academy and check whether they are good enough to represent the senior team next season.
Leeds are heading into the game on the back of an uninspiring 2-0 defeat against Fulham, and they will certainly be looking to bounce back against the Black Cats.
Heckingbottom could make three changes to the side that suffered defeat against Fulham. At the back, young Paudie O’Connor could make his debut alongside Pontus Jansson, with Matthew Pennington likely to be absent with a calf injury.
Kalvin Phillips could come in in place of O’Kane, and Pierre-Michel Lasogga will be hoping to replace Ekuban in the starting line up.
Predicted Leeds starting XI: Peacock-Farrell, Dallas, Jansson, O’Connor, Berardi, Phillips, Vieira, Allioski, Saiz, Hernandez, Lasogga.