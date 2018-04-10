Predicted Leeds United starting lineup vs Preston

Leeds United will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Preston in the Championship clash at Deepdale on Tuesday night.
The pressure is gradually mounting on Paul Heckingbottom after a series of poor results with many Leeds fans starting to question on social media whether the former Barnsley boss was the right appointment made by the club.
Their latest 1-1 draw against Sunderland – who are looking likely to drop down to the League One – has invoked further scrutiny, and although it is harsh to judge Heckingbottom so early, he needs wins to prove that the faith bestowed on him hasn’t been misplaced.
It has been a frustrating campaign for the Whites, and they have nothing to play for in the remaining few games. A massive summer rebuilding process is likely to happen at the Yorkshire with Heckingbottom looking to sculpt the squad to his own taste.
The game against Preston North End will be a tough challenge for Leeds, and Heckingbottom will once again need to make a few changes to his starting lineup.
Gaetano Berardi has been suspended for the next five games after being sent off against the Black Cats, and in his absence Heckingbottom could recall Vurnon Anita to play in an unfamiliar left-back role.
On the strike front, Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Caleb Ekuban have both struggled lately, and Kemar Roofe could be drafted in the starting lineup after he returned at the weekend with a substitute appearance.
Leeds predicted starting lineup: Peacock-Farrell, Anita, Jansson, O’Connor, Dallas, Vieira, Phillips, Hernandez, Saiz, Alioski, Roofe.