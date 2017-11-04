Leeds United travel to Brentford later today and the Whites will be looking to get their season back of track with a win.
After a superb start to the season, Thomas Christiansen’s side are in freefall. They have now lost five of their last six matches. The away side are in desperate need of a victory here and Christiansen cannot afford any more slip-ups.
Meanwhile, Brentford are in good form right now and they will be confident of getting a result here. The home side are now unbeaten in six games and Leeds will have a massive challenge ahead of them here.
Dean Smith’s men have the form and momentum right now and they will be firm favourites to win in front of their own fans.
Leeds United will be without the services of Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Caleb Ekuban for this one. Both players are injured right now and will return after the international break.
Predicted Leeds United Starting Lineup vs Brentford
4-2-3-1: Lonergan; Ayling, Pennington, Jansson, Anita; Vieira, O’Kane; Alioski, Saiz, Dallas; Lasogga
