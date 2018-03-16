Predicted Leeds starting XI vs Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United will take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Yorkshire derby clash on Saturday at Elland Road.
The Whites have managed just one win since the turn of the year, and they are without a win in their last three games in the Championship.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side are heading into this match on the back of a 2-2 draw against Reading, and will be looking to get back to winning ways after club owner Andrea Radrizzani slammed the players for lacking commitment and passion.
Like Leeds, Sheffield are also on a poor run of form, and are winless in their last seven games, losing five of those.
Heckingbottom doesn’t have any major injury issues apart from players who are long term absentees. However, he needs to make a decision whether to start with Bailey Peacock-Farrell or bring in Felix Wiedwald for this game.
The Leeds boss confirmed that Liam Cooper won’t be returning before the international break, and likewise Kemar Roofe and Tyler Roberts will be missing as well.
Caleb Ekuban started in the last match but Heckingbottom could draft Pierre-Michel Lasogga into the starting line up. Also, Ronaldo Vieira may come in for O’Kane.
Predicted Leeds starting XI: Peacock-Farrell, Bock, Jansson, Pennington, Berardi, Forshaw, Vieira, Alioski, Saiz, Hernandez, Lasogga.