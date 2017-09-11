Predicted Celtic Starting Lineup vs PSG: Rodgers without 3 first team players

Celtic host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League tomorrow and Brendan Rodgers will be hoping to get something out of the game especially in front of their own fans.
The Scottish champions have been handed a very tough group and even a point against PSG could prove to be crucial for them.
The Hoops are likely to field their best eleven tomorrow and Rodgers will have to setup defensively in order to cope with PSG’s firepower. Celtic played with a back three at the weekend and they might look to do the same once again.
The absence of Dembele will be a major blow for the home side. They could have used his guile and sharpness during the counter attacks.
Meanwhile, Boyata and Sviatchenko are expected to miss out with injuries as well. Leigh Griffiths is expected to start the game despite his injury worry. Odsonne Edouard is free to play against parent club PSG and will probably be on the bench for the home team.
Predicted Celtic Starting Lineup vs PSG (4-2-3-1): Gordon; Lustig, Bitton, Simunovic, Tierney; Brown, Armstrong; Sinclair, Roberts, Forrest; Griffiths