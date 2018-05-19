Predicted Celtic starting line up vs Motherwell as Bhoys chase historic treble

Celtic will be looking to make it a domestic treble for the second season in a row when they take on Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday at Hampden Park.
Last season, in Brendan Rodgers’s first season in charge, Celtic won the historic domestic treble by remaining unbeaten throughout the campaign.
While this term they have failed to reach that dizzy height, they have still done well to win two titles already including the Scottish Premiership.
Brendan Rodgers’s side has already won the League Cup and the Premiership title, and it will be a massive achievement for the Bhoys if they can win back to back trebles.
Motherwell have proved to be a strong challenge for Celtic in the past and they even drew 0-0 against the Bhoys during their previous meeting in the League Cup.
However, we have seen how Celtic have responded strongly this season time and again when challenges have been thrown at them, and this occasion is of no exception.
Motherwell finished 7th in the competition, and they will be looking to cause an upset in the one-off fixture.
Here’s the predicted Celtic starting line-up in Rodgers’ favoured 4-2-3-1 system.
Predicted Starting line-up: Bain, Tierney, Ajer, Boyata, Lustig, Ntcham, Brown, McGregor, Rogic, Forrest, Dembele.