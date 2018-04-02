Predicted Aston Villa starting lineup vs Reading

Aston Villa’s all hopes of automatic promotion were quashed last week when they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Hull City.
The Villans find themselves in the fourth position, but things could have been a lot different had they won their previous three fixtures.
What has been utterly frustrating for the Villa fans is that those three were winnable games where Villa on paper started the match as favourites.
However, Steve Bruce must arrest this decline and look to end the season on a high. There was an acute lack of intensity in Villa’s recent games, and Bruce is likely to amend those when they take on Reading at Villa Park on Tuesday.
Villa must ensure that they do not slip up any more, otherwise it could spell further trouble. Bruce will be looking to make a few changes to the side from the Hull game.
Jonathan Kodjia made his return to first-team action on Saturday, and he should be fit enough to start against the Royals.
Ahmed Elmohamady could replace Axel Tuanzebe at right back and Conor Hourihane should come in instead of Henri Lansbury.
Predicted Aston Villa line-up (4-1-4-1): Johnstone, Hutton, Terry, Chester, Elmohamady, Jedinak, Adomah, Grealish, Hourihane, Snodgrass, Kodjia.