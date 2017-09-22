Predicted Aston Villa Starting Lineup vs Nottingham Forest & Injury Updates

Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest in the Championship this weekend and the home side will be looking to improve their position in the table with a win.
The Villans have had a poor start to the season and they are 13th in the Championship table right now. Moreover, they have failed to win six of their eight matches in the league so far.
Villa managed to beat Barnsley comfortably in their last outing and they will be hoping to pull off another victory this week.
Nottingham Forest are three places above the hosts and they have lost four of their last six Championship matches. Neither side are in particularly good form right now and this should be an even contest.
Steve Bruce will be delighted with the return of Jonathan Kodjia.
Jack Grealish is still sidelined through injury. Another absentee for the home side is Tommy Elphick, who picked up a red card in midweek against Middlesbrough.
Predicted Aston Villa Starting Lineup vs Nottingham Forest (4-4-2): Johnstone; Elmohamady, Chester, Terry, Taylor; Adomah, Whelan, Hourihane, Snodgrass; Davis, Kodjia