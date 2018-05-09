Pochettino wants to overtake Liverpool and fend off Chelsea in last two games

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is eyeing a third-place finish for his side this season.
The Lilywhites are currently fourth in the Premier League standings with 71 points from 36 games.
Their remaining games against Newcastle United on Wednesday and against Leicester City on Sunday will be vital as they are only one point above Chelsea who occupy fifth place.
The North London club are not in the best form and have only won once during their last five games in all competitions. They were also beaten during their last game by newly-relegated West Brom.
Pochettino’s side face a tough task to ensure Champions League qualification for next season as Chelsea’s form has seen a drastic improvement during recent weeks.
Antonio Conte’s side have won their last five games in all competitions and most recently defeated Liverpool 1-0 on Sunday.
Despite Spurs recent disappointment, they can still secure a third-place finish this term if they win their remaining two games.
‘It is in our hands to be third and be in the top four,’ said Pochettino as per the Daily Mail.
‘Everyone would have signed to be in this situation at the beginning of the season.
‘We were disappointed to lose the FA Cup semi-final and we were disappointed in the Champions League against Juventus and we were disappointed in the last game at West Brom.
‘But we are there, pushing hard and working hard, in fourth we have the opportunity to be third. It is an ideal situation. We need to enjoy, be focused and try to win.’