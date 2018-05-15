Pochettino wants £150m Tottenham overhaul in summer

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is plotting a major summer overhaul.
The Argentine is ready to challenge for the top honours next season and he will ask Daniel Levy for significant backing in the transfer market.
The Londoners could lose key stars like Alderweireld, Dembele and Rose this summer and they will need to spend a lot of money to replace those players properly.
Apparently, Pochettino has identified Sessegnon, Zaha, Kovacic, Bryan Cristante, Jamal Lascelles and De Ligt as his summer targets.
As per the report, Pochettino wants a £150million transfer warchest.
It will be interesting to see whether Levy decides to match Pochettino’s ambitions this summer. There is no doubt that the Londoners need to spend heavily in order to bridge the gap with City.
Levy’s decision will affect Pochettino’s future at Tottenham. The Argentine is waiting to see whether his transfer demands are met before signing a new deal with the club. Spurs have offered him a new contract worth up to £8.5million-a-year.