Pochettino urges Kane to follow Francesco Totti’s footsteps

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that Harry Kane should stay at Spurs for the remainder of his career and be a one club man like AS Roma legend Francesco Totti.
Kane’s stellar form in front of goal in the past two seasons has attracted the interest of some of the biggest clubs in world football, including Spanish giants Real Madrid. But Pochettino has claimed that Kane should follow Totti’s example. The former Italy international spent 25 years with Roma, turning down several big money moves in the process, before hanging up his boots.
“Harry Kane was so emotional when he saw the last game of Totti for Roma, only playing at one club and I said maybe he can have the same career as Totti,” said Pochettino.
“Most important is that he’s happy at Tottenham and the future who knows where we’ll be. He enjoys Totti, he comes from the academy, he identifies with the club. Only football knows the future.
“For me, he’s a player who likes scoring, loves the Tottenham shirt and was excited when he saw Totti’s farewell in Rome and that create extra motivation.
“I hope he stays with us for a long time because has great quality and great pro and a model for many of his teammates.”
Kane has finished as the top scorer of the Premier League in the last two seasons. But a baptism of fire awaits the England international on Tuesday in Spurs’ UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Benabeu.