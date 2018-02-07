Pochettino says Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli is a ‘nasty’ player

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has attracted a lot of criticism following his dive against Liverpool on Sunday.
The England international was booked immediately and Mauricio Pochettino believes that Alli’s dive was a simple matter of football trickery.
He also added that the Tottenham midfielder is a little bit nasty as a player.
Pochettino claimed that football is about tricking one’s opponent and a few decades ago players were appreciated when they managed to trick the officials.
He said: “Dele is not perfect. Nobody is perfect. He is a clever boy. He is a little bit nasty. Football is a creative sport in which you need the talent that grows in a very intelligent person, a very smart brain.”
Alli has already faced a backlash from the fans on social media and Pochettino’s comments are likely to provoke more reaction from the fans. Also, it might encourage the player to dive more in future.
The former MK Dons midfielder is a world-class talent and he is more than capable of making a difference on the pitch without having to cheat.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the future but Pochettino’s comments are unlikely to go down well with the rival fans for now. Also, the introduction of VAR could spell trouble for players looking to trick the match officials in future.