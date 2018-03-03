Pochettino says Lucas Moura must adjust to Tottenham’s style of play

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that January signing Lucas Moura needs to adapt to English football and Tottenham’s style of play.
Speaking to the media about Lucas Moura, Mauricio Pochettino said: “It’s true that he still needs to adapt his quality to the team. We’re trying to build his fitness and adapt his characteristics to the team. PSG is a completely different demand, standard and philosophy from here. He’s capable of everything going forward, he has amazing quality but then he needs to be more involved with the team when we don’t have the ball. We’re helping him. That is about training, understanding the position and being capable of making efforts with and without the ball. But we’re so pleased with how he’s adapting himself to the team.”
The Brazilian has been quite impressive for Spurs so far but his defensive contribution has been below par. In order to hold down a regular starting berth, Moura will have to address that part of his game. The likes of Son, Alli, Eriksen and Lamela are all very hardworking and impressive off the ball.
The former PSG winger is blessed with excellent technique, flair and pace. If he can improve the defensive areas of his game, he has the potential to become a leading star in the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see how Moura reacts to the comments from his manager. Pochettino clearly admires Moura’s talents and his desire to improve the Brazilian’s game further will only motivate the winger.