Pochettino says it’s not realistic for Tottenham to sign Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale, the super star of Real Madrid said he wants to leave the capital club of Spain in the summer transfer window after winning the Champions League in May.
Since then there were rumours of him returning to the English Premier League in the summer transfer window, with two clubs linked with the 29 year old. Those two clubs are Gareth Bale’s former club Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.
Gareth Bale publicly admitted that he was unhappy at Real Madrid because he was not playing in every match. This resulted in doubts over his future at Real Madrid and was pipped to leave the club in the summer transfer window.
Unfortunately for Real Madrid, they lost another super star Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese professional footballer, who played for Manchester United in the past joined Juventus. This saw Real Madrid retain Gareth Bale, despite rumours of him joining Tottenham Hotspur and the Red Devils.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wanted his club to sign Gareth Bale this summer, according to the Express.
When asked if Tottenham will re-sign Gareth Bale, Mauricio Pochettino said: “It’s not realistic.”
Former Manchester City and Liverpool forward Craig Bellamy also mentioned it was difficult for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to price Gareth Bale away from Real Madrid.
“Where could he go? Man United can’t pay his wages, nobody can. There’s only one club that can pay his wages,” Craig Bellamy told Starsport.
“That’s the world he’s in at this moment. The wages he is he’ll have to take a massive wage cut to go elsewhere
“And I’m sure he would do but realistically then is someone then going to go and buy him? How can a club go and spend £80m, £90m?
“I know Juventus did for Ronaldo but Ronaldo’s a different purpose, that’s a different world of business. But Gareth, how can you go and spend £80m,£90m, £100m for a player you’re not going to get any return on?
“Maybe as part of a part-exchange deal but Gareth won’t be part of any part-exchange deals, he’s too good a player for that. So I just don’t see it being a possible move for anyone to get anywhere near.”