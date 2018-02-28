Pochettino reveals his advice to Dele Alli amid diving controversy

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been criticised heavily in the recent weeks for his tendency to dive.
The England midfielder is starting to build a poor reputation for himself and Mauricio Pochettino has advised the player to change that image.
The Spurs boss has advised Alli to concentrate on his football. The former MK Dons midfielder is a world-class talent and Pochettino wants people to remember the player for the right reasons.
Mauricio Pochettino said: “After the Palace game we had a short chat about this situation. It is our responsibility to help the players with everything. In these types of situations, it is about being clever. Don’t be the focus for these types of situations. Be the focus for scoring great goals. He is an easy target for other fans as it is easy to complain or accuse Dele. He is very focused on trying to improve; we are focused on trying to help him. He is a great player, a great kid and a very competitive guy who wants to win.”
Recently, the England international was slammed by Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer for his dive against Crystal Palace.
It will be interesting to see how Dele Alli reacts to this situation now. The Spurs star is clearly a target for opposition fans and players now. Furthermore, his reputation will be a worry for the officials as well.
Judging by his reputation, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Spurs miss out genuine penalty decisions where Alli is involved.