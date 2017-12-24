Pochettino looking to sign Luke Shaw and Ross Barkley for Tottenham

Tottenham will be looking to add to their squad when the transfer window opens next month.
The Londoners have had a mixed season so far and Pochettino wants his side back in the top four. According to Express, the Argentine has identified two targets that will help Spurs overtake the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool in the table and secure a top-four finish.
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley and Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw are key January targets for Pochettino and he is ready to battle with the other clubs to secure their services.
Barkley was linked with a move away from Everton in the summer but the England international ended up staying. His contract is up in the summer and the Toffees could look to cut their losses and sell the player in January.
The Londoners could certainly use Barkley’s creativity during the second half of the season. Dele Alli’s form has dipped massively since the summer and the arrival of Barkley would drive the former MK Dons star to improve as well.
Meanwhile, Luke Shaw could be the long-term replacement for Danny Rose. The Spurs left-back criticised the club for their lack of ambition earlier in the season and he has been linked with an exit.
Manchester United are prepared to sell Shaw in January and Pochettino remains an admirer. The Manchester United left-back needs to play regularly in order to regain his confidence and a move to Spurs seems ideal for him.