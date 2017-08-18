Pochettino insists Tottenham must make Wembley “home”

Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham must rise to the challenge of playing their homes games at Wembley.
Spurs play Chelsea in their first ‘home’ Premier League game at the national stadium on Sunday, aiming to put last season’s difficulties at the venue firmly behind them.
Pochettino’s team struggled in the Champions League, Europa League and in the FA Cup at Wembley last term, but having defeated Juventus 2-0 in a recently friendly he believes his team are capable of producing their best form there.
“Wembley is not the problem, we are the problem if we don’t win,” Pochettino told the Independent.
“Wembley is the most important place in the world. And if we are not able to win there it is not because of Wembley. It is because of us.
“It is the most exciting place to play football. It is where football is born. For me, in Argentina and Spain, Wembley was a big dream.
“And now a possibility to play there every two weeks, or maybe every week, or maybe three times in one week. A problem? Come on. I love Wembley, it is not the problem. I am so honest with you.
“We need to make Wembley our home. It was fantastic to play there against Juventus – the players realised the problem was not Wembley.
“We realised we were poor when we played there last season. It was difficult for different reasons, but Wembley will be our home and we need to make it very strong.”