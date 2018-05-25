Pochettino identifies his top three Tottenham targets for this summer

Mauricio Pochettino has finally signed a new five-year deal worth £42.5m with Tottenham and he is looking to execute his transfer plans now.
Initially, the Argentine questioned Tottenham’s ambitions in the market but it seems that the Londoners have sanctioned considerable transfer spending this summer.
As per the reports, Pochettino is looking to sign Anthony Martial from Manchester United, Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax and Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham.
All three players are world-class talents and it would be a massive coup if Spurs manage to land them.
Spurs stars Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose are expected to leave this summer and the likes of de Ligt and Sessegnon would be superb replacements.
Meanwhile, the Londoners have struggled to find a proper partner/alternative to Harry Kane and Martial would be ideal.
The Frenchman is thought to be frustrated with the lack of game time at Old Trafford and a move to Spurs would be ideal for all parties.
Manchester United are interested in signing Alderweireld and it will be interesting to see whether the two clubs can work out a swap deal now.