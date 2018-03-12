Pochettino confirms Tottenham defender Danny Rose is not injured

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Danny Rose has not picked up an injury despite limping off against Bournemouth.
The Argentine revealed that the England left-back was taken off as a precaution because of fatigue.
Speaking to the media about Rose’s substitution, Pochettino said: “No no no, there was no injury. It was only fatigue and he got a knock, I think after a few times to play again a Premier League game is tough a player that has not played regularly”.
Rose has struggled with injuries this season and he has missed several games so far. The 27-year-old is clearly lacking in match fitness and the outing against Bournemouth will help him regain his sharpness to some extent.
Pochettino handed the left back a rare start against the Cherries last night and he lasted 81 minutes.
Spurs fans will be delighted to hear that their best left back is injury free especially after the injury to Harry Kane. The England striker hurt his ankle and he could be sidelined for several weeks.
Rose will be looking to build up his match fitness slowly now. The Spurs left-back could still play a key role in the remaining games. Tottenham are still in the top four race and they could go on to win the FA Cup as well.