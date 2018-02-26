Pochettino comments on Serge Aurier’s hattrick of foul throws

Tottenham picked up a last-gasp win over Crystal Palace yesterday and Harry Kane wasn’t the only player who grabbed the headlines.
Although the England international scored a vital goal two minutes from time, Serge Aurier’s hattrick of foul throw-ins attracted a lot of attention.
The former PSG defender was ridiculed for his poor throw-ins after the game.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino also joined in on the act and joked that the Ivorian was trying to get him sacked.
He said: “He was trying to get me sacked!”
Mauricio Pochettino sees the funny side of @Serge_aurier‘s comical series of foul throw ins against @CPFC. #CRYTOT #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/cfz7xdcZpN
— Hayters Teamwork (@HaytersTeamwork) February 25, 2018
Aurier has had a mixed start to life at Spurs so far. The right-back started very well but he has made quite a few errors in his last few matches.
There is no doubt that he needs time to adapt to the challenges of English football. However, there is no excuse for blunders like these.
Kieran Trippier has been the first choice right back for Spurs this season and Aurier has to do a lot better if he wants to force his way into Pochettino’s starting lineup.