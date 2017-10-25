Pochettino believes Llorente is the “perfect fit” for Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino believes Fernando Llorente is the ideal man to challenge star striker Harry Kane at Tottenham.
The 32-year-old joined Spurs in the summer, but Kane’s form has restricted him to a bit-part role this season.
Llorente will start against West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and Pochettino has urged the Spaniard to grasp the opportunity.
“It is important to analyse – we have Harry Kane in the last few years, and it is not easy to find the profile that can compete with him,” he told Sky Sports.
“And it is not easy on the market to find a player that wants to come and compete with Harry.
“The world recognises him as one of the best strikers in the world. That is why Llorente is the perfect fit for us.
“For many players who have not had the opportunity so much to play in the Champions League or the Premier League, tomorrow is a great opportunity for them to fight for a place in the starting eleven in different competitions.”
Llorente will be eager to make his mark against the Hammers at Wembley and justify Pochettino’s support.
It’s unlikely that Llorente will shift Kane from the first team too many times this term, but it’s important that he takes his chances when they do come along.