‘Please go’, ‘Need to leave’ – fans demand Arsenal get rid of Wilshere

5 May, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

After the Mirror reported that Arsenal had offered Jack Wilshere an improved contract to stay at the Emirates, supporters have demanded the club be rid of the midfielder. The 26-year-old is out of contract this summer and has refused Arsenal’s offer for an extension as it would be a reduced salary.

Wilshere rose through the youth ranks to the Arsenal first-team in 2008 and has gone on to make 197 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 43 goals. The English international has struggled with injuries, however, that have cut down his playing time in the last ten years and manager Arsene Wenger was willing to let him leave last summer as a result.

But after making 39 appearances in all competitions this season, Wilshere may feel he’s proven his fitness woes are all but behind him, so he doesn’t feel a contact extension should be incentivised on him making appearances. With Mesut Ozil more than doubling his wages to sign a new deal in January, Arsenal certainly have the money to meet Wilshere’s modest demands.

Fans don’t believe the academy graduate deserves it, however, and would rather see manager Arsene Wenger release him at the end of the season.

 

Stats from Transfermarkt.

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.