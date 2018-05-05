‘Please go’, ‘Need to leave’ – fans demand Arsenal get rid of Wilshere

After the Mirror reported that Arsenal had offered Jack Wilshere an improved contract to stay at the Emirates, supporters have demanded the club be rid of the midfielder. The 26-year-old is out of contract this summer and has refused Arsenal’s offer for an extension as it would be a reduced salary.
Wilshere rose through the youth ranks to the Arsenal first-team in 2008 and has gone on to make 197 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 43 goals. The English international has struggled with injuries, however, that have cut down his playing time in the last ten years and manager Arsene Wenger was willing to let him leave last summer as a result.
But after making 39 appearances in all competitions this season, Wilshere may feel he’s proven his fitness woes are all but behind him, so he doesn’t feel a contact extension should be incentivised on him making appearances. With Mesut Ozil more than doubling his wages to sign a new deal in January, Arsenal certainly have the money to meet Wilshere’s modest demands.
Fans don’t believe the academy graduate deserves it, however, and would rather see manager Arsene Wenger release him at the end of the season.
And wilshere you are nothing but an aftv love child, you are not the same player of 09. Please go
— KC (@Neil_KC_JONES) May 3, 2018
Welbeck, Wilshire, Hector, Mustafi, Cech, Ospina, Akpom, Frimpong ALL these & more need to leave Arsenal
— .LMA (@kabcore) May 3, 2018
Dear @Arsenal,
Please don't give new contract to Wilshire.
Thank you.
— Merci Arsène (@dankintrovert) May 3, 2018
I just hope Wilshire doesn’t extend his contract. We need space for better players.
— Ted (@ted0fficial) May 4, 2018
I think Wilshire will be gone, arguing over contract ! Loses ball ! I’ve always rated jack but after all the injuries we need to move him on, he can be a game changer but watching the last few games he’s been poor
— Ian (@ezzeeegooner) May 4, 2018
Stats from Transfermarkt.