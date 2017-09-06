Playing at Ibrox has been the “greatest moment of my life”, says Cardoso

Rangers centre-back Fabio Cardoso has made some new fans in Glasgow after paying a glorious tribute to the club’s iconic stadium.
Signed from Vitoria Setubal this summer, Cardoso has penned a three year contract at Ibrox.
“It has been an amazing journey,” he said in an interview with Rangers TV. “I have enjoyed a lot staying in Scotland and I have been enjoying being with Rangers.
“It is a massive club and I think we are on the right path.”
When asked about his ambitions for his new club, Cardoso claimed that he wished to play a central role in the club’s journey towards achieving success.
“I wish to be at the navel of the club, to give them everything to make them proud. The only way to achieve that is by winning and working hard every day.
“Playing at Ibrox is the best feeling I have ever had in football,” he added.
The Portuguese defender has bags of potential to become a quality central defender. And with his compatriot Bruno Alves playing alongside him at the heart of defence, Cardoso’s transition into the rigours of Scottish football could become easier.
Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is expected to start the 23-year-old in this weekend’s Premiership match against Dundee at home.