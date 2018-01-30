Pique signs four-year deal with Barcelona

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has signed a new deal, keeping him at the Camp Nou until 2022, the club have confirmed. The 30-year-old, who joined from Manchester United in 2008, has made more than 400 appearances in all competitions, winning 22 trophies.
Pique originally left Barcelona for Manchester United in 2004, spending time out on loan with Real Zaragoza before the Catalans brought him back four years later. He’s since gone on to win six La Liga titles, six Spanish Super Cups, four Copa Del Reys, three Champions Leagues, three FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups.
The 30-year-old has had quite the career at Barcelona, and he revealed her never saw his future with any other side, saying: “I am really happy to be celebrating my extension because this is my home and since my return, my desire has been to end my career here. I thank everyone who has made it possible to continue here.”
Barcelona are currently top of La Liga, 19 points clear of fierce rivals and defending champions Real Madrid with 17 games remaining. Atletico Madrid are the leader’s closest competition in the title race, with Diego Simeone’s men 11 points adrift, but the crown looks headed for the Camp Nou.
Pique has been at the heart of their success this season, having helped Barcelona concede only 10 goals in the 21 league games, while forming a formidable partnership with Samuel Umtiti. He’s made 16 appearances in the top flight in 2017/18, scoring one goal.
Stats from Transfermarkt.