Pierre-Michel Lasogga posts message on Twitter after Leeds United win

25 February, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Site News

Leeds United finally earned their first victory of 2018 after beating Brentford 1-0 in the Championship clash on Saturday.

Liam Cooper scored the only goal of the match in the 31st minute as Leeds ended their 10-game winless run.

It was also Leeds’ first victory under new manager Paul Heckingbottom, and the Whites will hope that they can put together a decent run of form from here on to boost their play off hopes.

After the match, Leeds striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:

The 26-year-old has been in fine form recently, and has scored five goals in his last seven games.

He could have added another to his goal tally when his shot beat goalkeeper Dan Bentley but Ryan Woods cleared off the line.

Lasogga managed four shots during the game, and showed his physical prowess by wining three arial duels.

