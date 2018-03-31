Blog Columns Site News Pierre-Michel Lasogga posts message on Twitter after Leeds United win vs Bolton

Leeds United striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the Whites earned a 2-1 victory against Bolton Wanderers.

The Whites ended their run of four games without a win with that victory against Bolton at Elland Road on Friday.

The 26-year-old striker, who joined Leeds in the summer from Bundesliga club Hamburger SV, expressed his joy with the victory and hailed it as a “great result”.

It was Leeds’s second victory under new manager Paul Heckingbottom, and they moved up to 12th in the Championship table.

Caleb Ekuban scored the opening goal for the home side within just four minutes. It was his first goal in the Championship as well.

Pablo Hernandez doubled the lead after metting the rebound from Ezgjan Alioski’s shot. Adam Le Fondre pulled one back for the visitors but in the end Leeds managed to keep the scoreline intact.

The German striker has scored 10 goals in the Championship this season, and is a fan favourite already.

Heckingbottom has expressed his willingness to convert his loan deal into a permanent one, and Leeds fans want him to stay as well.

