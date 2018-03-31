Pierre-Michel Lasogga posts message on Twitter after Leeds United win vs Bolton

Leeds United striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the Whites earned a 2-1 victory against Bolton Wanderers.
The Whites ended their run of four games without a win with that victory against Bolton at Elland Road on Friday.
The 26-year-old striker, who joined Leeds in the summer from Bundesliga club Hamburger SV, expressed his joy with the victory and hailed it as a “great result”.
Great result today ⚽❤… pic.twitter.com/KehWUtKfbW
— P.-M. Lasogga (@Lasogga10) March 30, 2018
It was Leeds’s second victory under new manager Paul Heckingbottom, and they moved up to 12th in the Championship table.
Caleb Ekuban scored the opening goal for the home side within just four minutes. It was his first goal in the Championship as well.
Pablo Hernandez doubled the lead after metting the rebound from Ezgjan Alioski’s shot. Adam Le Fondre pulled one back for the visitors but in the end Leeds managed to keep the scoreline intact.
The German striker has scored 10 goals in the Championship this season, and is a fan favourite already.
Heckingbottom has expressed his willingness to convert his loan deal into a permanent one, and Leeds fans want him to stay as well.
Are you wanting to stay with us next year @Lasogga10? Do you want to fire us to the Prem?? I hope so x
— Paul & Vicky (@MeathopWhites) March 30, 2018
Please stay, Pierre. We can’t promise it will always be easy but honestly… we’re worth it! 👊🏼 #LUFC #MOT
— Jamie Hundal (@JamieHundal) March 30, 2018
I personally like that Lasogga wasn’t happy coming off, shows to me he wants to play…. #signhimup feed him he will score
— Dale (@L55DSW) March 31, 2018
Well played today PM, keep at it, better service will get you goals.
— STUART CROWE (@noiselessjoey) March 31, 2018
Well played, wouldn’t have taken you off but it is what it is. We won! Woohoo 👌 really hope you stay with us, @andrearadri give him a 🖋 and 📄 👍 #SignLasogga
— Chelle Acott (@ChelleLUFC) March 31, 2018
Cheers big man, some good back to goal play today and link up play. Would love to see you next year! #mot
— michael firth (@theofficialMJF) March 30, 2018