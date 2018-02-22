Pierre-Michel Lasogga posts message on Twitter after Leeds result

Kasey Palmer struck in added time to deny Leeds United their first win since Boxing Day as their winless run extends to nine games in the Championship.
Leeds drew 2-2 against Derby on Wednesday, and Paul Heckingbottom will feel they have wasted a good opportunity of picking up all three points.
Pierre-Michel Lasogga gave the visitors the lead in the 34th minute. Derby equalised through Andreas Weimann. The Whites thought they had won it when Ezgjan Alioski finished off a counter attack in the 79th minute, but a late goal from Palmer ruined the party.
The 26-year-old has been in terrific form in recent weeks, and notched up his fifth goal in his last six games.
The on-loan striker from Hamburger SV took to social networking site Twitter after the game to share his reaction. He tweeted:
Keep going on ⚽❤… pic.twitter.com/FIn7ZyIK3X
— P.-M. Lasogga (@Lasogga10) February 21, 2018
Leeds fans have praised him for his performance, and have urged him to stay at the club. The Whites find themselves eight points off the top six after 33 games.
