Blog Columns Site News Pierre-Michel Lasogga posts message on Twitter after Leeds result

Pierre-Michel Lasogga posts message on Twitter after Leeds result

22 February, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Site News

Kasey Palmer struck in added time to deny Leeds United their first win since Boxing Day as their winless run extends to nine games in the Championship.

Leeds drew 2-2 against Derby on Wednesday, and Paul Heckingbottom will feel they have wasted a good opportunity of picking up all three points.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga gave the visitors the lead in the 34th minute. Derby equalised through Andreas Weimann. The Whites thought they had won it when Ezgjan Alioski finished off a counter attack in the 79th minute, but a late goal from Palmer ruined the party.

The 26-year-old has been in terrific form in recent weeks, and notched up his fifth goal in his last six games.

The on-loan striker from Hamburger SV took to social networking site Twitter after the game to share his reaction. He tweeted:

Leeds fans have praised him for his performance, and have urged him to stay at the club. The Whites find themselves eight points off the top six after 33 games.

Andy Couzens comments on Pierre-Michel Lasogga's performance against Derby County
We are conducting a 2018 World Cup survey - it takes less than 5 minutes to fill, and all submissions are entered into a random draw for a £100 Amazon gift card. Interested? Take the survey now.

About The Author

johnblake