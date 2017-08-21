Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang puts Premier League giants on high alert: ‘I need to leave Dortmund’

Borussia Dortmund star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has claimed that he feels the ‘need to leave’ the Westfalenstadion in order to progress in his decorated playing career.
The Gabon International, who scored 31 league goals last season to win the Bundesliga Golden Boot award, has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, Manchester City and AC Milan all summer.
Dortmund had previously offered Aubameyang a deadline to seal his move away from the club but none of the potential suitors managed to materialize any deal before club director Michael Zorc insisted that the forward had ‘missed his window’.
However, Aubameyang has reiterated his desire to leave Dortmund this summer with less than 10 days left before the transfer deadline day.
He told Radio Montecarlo Italy: “I am still reflecting on whether I should leave or not.
“This club and these fans are incredible, but if I want to grow, I feel I need to leave. This is the question I keep on asking myself — and I don’t have an answer.
“I need time to think about it. If I want to grow, I surely need to leave this summer. I am 27 and I need to grow. If I leave, it will only be somewhere I would play regularly.”
Aubameyang publicly urged his former side AC Milan to bid for him last week but the Gabonese striker has struggled to find a new club despite his excellent goal scoring tendency.
The 28-year-old started and scored in Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Wolfsburg on Bundesliga’s opening gameweek but the striker could still realize his dream with several European giants looking to bolster their squad before the transfer window closes on August 31.
Manchester City could turn their attention to Aubameyang after growing frustrated over their pursuit to sign Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez while AC Milan could yet continue their spending spree after exceeding the €200 million mark in transfers this summer.