Photo: Tottenham defender Juan Foyth flies back for pre-season training

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth has taken to social media site instagram to announce that he is heading back to the UK for pre-season training.
Spurs first team players will begin their pre-season training on Monday. After a long campaign, Mauricio Pochettino has given his star players an extended break.
Of course, players that are still participating in the World Cup will get a break as well.
Foyth joined Spurs last summer from Estudiantes in an £8 million deal, with the north London club beating off competition from other European rivals.
The 20-year-old is a talented defender and although he didn’t start a Premier League game last season, Pochettino used him in domestic cup competitions, where he duly impressed.
Juan Foyth on his way for pre-season pic.twitter.com/VZp3MbptIQ
— Saikat (@saikatm87) July 5, 2018
Foyth has been at his native Argentina after the season, but he is now heading back to Spurs.
He posted an image from Buenos Aires’ Ministro Pistarini International Airport suggesting that he is off to the UK.
With all the three first choice centre-backs currently out participating in the World Cup, Foyth has a huge role to play in the pre-season. This is also his best chance to impress his manager and take a big step forward next season.