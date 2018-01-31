PHOTO: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Arsenal

Arsenal have confirmed the capture of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a club record deal.
The 28-year-old has been unveiled in the Arsenal colours and he has signed a long-term contract at Emirates.
Aubameyang is one of the best strikers around Europe and he should prove to be a cracking addition to Arsene Wenger’s side. The Gabonese forward has scored 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga games for Dortmund.
Arsenal have already signed Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United and the Armenian will be reunited with his old teammate now. Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan have played together for Dortmund.
Arsenal have sold Theo Walcott to Everton this month and they are likely to lose Olivier Giroud to Chelsea as well.
It will be interesting to see how the Gunners lineup with Ozil, Lacazette, Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang at their disposal now. Perhaps a switch to a two-striker formation is the best way forward for Wenger.