Photo: Newcastle’s Dwight Gayle returns to training ahead of Liverpool clash

Newcastle forward Dwight Gayle has returned to training with the club ahead of their trip to Liverpool.
The 27-year-old was expected to miss out on this weekend due to a hamstring injury. The former Palace forward limped out of the game against Bournemouth last week.
As seen in the training picture, the attacker is now back in full training and Newcastle United fans will be delighted with the news.
The Magpies have struggled to score goals this season and someone like Gayle could make a big difference for them in these tough away games.
Gayle has a history of disappointing Liverpool and the 27-year-old will fancy another goal if he starts this weekend. Benitez has also confirmed that the player is fine now.
“Dwight’s fine and (Matt) Ritchie’s fine,” said Benitez. “They had little problems but they’re OK.”
Rafa Benitez will be hoping to sit deep and hit the hosts on the break. Gayle’s pace and movement could cause problems for the likes of Matip and Lovren.
The Newcastle forward has scored five goals in the Premier League this season. With Islam Slimani ruled out until the end of March, the Magpies will look to pin their survival hopes on the likes of Joselu and Gayle.