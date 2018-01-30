Photo: Lucas Moura arrives in London to finalise Tottenham move

Tottenham target Lucas Moura has arrived in England to finalise his transfer.
According to Sky Sports, the Brazilian arrived in London last night and Spurs are shelling out a sum of £25m in order to sign him.
Moura will look to continue his development with regular first-team football at Spurs now. Meanwhile, Spurs have finally managed to add some pace and flair to their attack.
The Londoners were in desperate need of a player who is good in one-vs-one situations. Furthermore, Lucas will help Spurs break down the deep defences as well.
On paper, this looks like a superb signing for Spurs and it will be interesting to see whether the player settles in quickly now.
In the current market, £25m could prove to be a massive bargain if the Brazilian manages to rediscover his form and fulfil his potential.
Pochettino has done well to improve young players over the years and Moura will be hoping that the Argentine can have a similar influence on his career.