Photo: Kenedy spotted ahead of his Newcastle United medical

Newcastle United are close to signing Kenedy from Chelsea on loan in the next 24 hours. The player has arrived in Newcastle for a medical ahead of his move.
Sky Sports reported yesterday that Kenedy will undergo a medical with Newcastle United on Tuesday ahead of a season-long loan move to St James’ Park.
And we have some pictures of him arriving in Newcastle for his medical.
Breaking News: Major arrival in Newcastle tonight! And Kenedy. #NUFC #SSN @PeteGravesSky pic.twitter.com/WZ9siiVtUN
— Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) July 9, 2018
Ok I lied… Look who I just found 😂😂😂 #hescominghome #nufc #kenedy pic.twitter.com/jhjxGcmdKI
— Pete Graves (@PeteGravesSky) July 9, 2018
The 22-year-old joined the Magpies last season on loan in the January transfer window, and made a massive contribution for the club as they comfortably avoided relegation in the end.
He scored two goals in 13 appearances for the Tyneside club and made a strong impact for the side.
Newcastle have been trying to sign him, and it seems Rafael Benitez will finally get his wish, as the Magpies are close to signing him on loan again.
He will become Newcastle’s third signing of the summer, after the arrivals of Martin Dubvraka (on a permanent deal) and Ki Sung-Yeung.