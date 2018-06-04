PHOTO: Fred arrives at Carrington for Manchester United medical

Brazilian midfielder Fred has completed his medical with Manchester United and the deal should be confirmed by tomorrow.
The Red Devils agreed a £52million fee with Shakhtar Donetsk for the 25-year-old midfielder and he was granted the permission to leave the Brazil camp and finalise his move to Old Trafford.
The midfielder was in England for Brazil’s friendly against Croatia on Sunday.
Earlier today, the player arrived in Carrington for his medical and he then agreed a five-year contract with Jose Mourinho’s side.
#Fred @ManUtd ✅ medicals ok, 5 years contract announcement tomorrow @SkySport @SkySportsNews
— Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) June 4, 2018
Fred is expected to partner Nemanja Matic at the heart of Manchester United’s midfield next season. Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini is expected to leave and the Red Devils needed to sign a top quality box-to-box midfielder.
The 25-year-old Brazilian international will now rejoin the national team and continue preparations for the World Cup. The South American giants are set to face Austria in Vienna next Sunday.
Manchester United are also close to agreeing a deal for Diogo Dalot from Porto.